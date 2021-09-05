STU expresses concern about unvaccinated teachers

SIBU (Sept 5): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) yesterday expressed deep concern over teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, said its president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin had said on Friday that 2,500 teachers have not been vaccinated, 96.7 per cent have received at least one dose while 85.26 per cent have completed both doses.

Mohd Radzi reportedly said the Education Ministry has decided that teachers who refuse to be vaccinated would not be allowed to interact with students face-to-face when schools reopen Oct 3 to ensure that the school ecosystem would be safe for students and that discussion are being held with the Public Service Department on action against teachers who refuse to be vaccinated.

“STU is very concerned about teachers who have yet to get their vaccination. As they will not be allowed to be in schools, this would adversely affect other teachers who would have to shoulder the extra responsibilities of these teachers,” said Adam

STU hoped that all teachers in the state become responsible role models for the society by getting vaccinated, especially when the majority of teachers nationwide have taken the initiative to be vaccinated.

Adam pointed out that if there is no pressing reason advised by doctors for not getting vaccinated, every teacher should do so as ethical civil servants, adding that it would be sad to hear of action taken against teachers for refusing vaccination as ample time has been given.

“STU hope that when schools reopen, parents will not hesitate to send their children back to school knowing that all teachers have been vaccinated,” he added.