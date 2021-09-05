Temple’s dining hall, kitchen 45 pct completed

MIRI (Sept 5): Construction of a dining hall and kitchen at the Sikh temple ‘Gurdwara Sahib’ in Jalan Kubu here is progressing well and is now 45 per cent completed.

Project director Gurvic Singh who is also the temple’s treasurer said the RM1.2 million project is expected to complete by January next year. Works started in January this year.

He thanked the state government for assisting them in financing the project through allocation from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting was on hand to present Unifor’s allocation of RM150,000 to build the kitchen and dining hall.

Ting, also Piasau assemblyman, said the temple management had received Unifor’s contributions twice before to fund their projects. The first was RM160,000 and the second RM200,000.

Later on the same day, Ting went to two Chinese temples here to also present Unifor allocation for their respective upgrading works.

The temples were Persatuan Penganut Dewa Some Shao Lung Kung Miri which received RM500,000 and Taoism Lian Hua San San Ching Miri Association (RM100,000).