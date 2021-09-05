Three injured in Semporna water village fire

SEMPORNA: Three people were injured when trying to put out a fire that destroyed three wooden houses at a water village at Kampung Egang-Egang in Pulau Bum-Bum here on Sunday.

Semporna fire and rescue chief of operation Badri Alkap said a distress call was received at 5.13pm before two teams were deployed to the location about six kilometers from the fire and rescue station.

“The fire destroyed three wooden houses at the water village and fire and rescue personnel managed to control the blaze by 6.45pm.

“Three people were reported to have sustained minor injuries while trying to put out the fire. They were taken to Bum-Bum hospital by members of the public before the arrival of fire and rescue personnel,” said Badri.

He added the operation ended at 7.58pm while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.