Three new Covid-19 clusters declared in Miri division

MIRI (Sept 5): Another three new Covid-19 clusters involving two community clusters and a workplace cluster have been declared in the Miri division yesterday.

According to Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), the community clusters were the Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster and Maxbi Libai cluster, while the workplace cluster was the Sawit Gelasah Cluster.

MDDMC said the Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster, which was declared on Aug 30, involved two longhouses.

It stated that as of yesterday, a total of 462 individuals have been screened, 166 tested positive for Covid-19, while 296 were tested negative.

Another community cluster – the Maxbi Libai Cluster – which was declared on Sept 2, involved a longhouse where a total of 266 individuals have been screened.

MDDMC said 93 of them were tested positive for Covid-19 and 70 individuals were tested negative while three individuals were still waiting for the results.

The workplace cluster – Sawit Gelasah Cluster – which was declared on Sept 3, involved a factory and an oil palm estate.

Thus far, a total 93 individuals have been screened, with 29 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 positive and 59 individuals tested negative while five individuals were still waiting for the results.

With the three new clusters, the Miri Division to date has a total of 13 active Covid-19 clusters.

The other ten clusters were Lunyim Cluster, Tembok Miri Cluster, Jambatan Lemua Cluster, Mega Suai Cluster, Sungai Menok Cluster, Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster, Mas Sawai Cluster, Jero Gelasah Cluster, Ladang 0004 Kuala Baram Cluster and Ladang Hijau 01 Cluster.

Miri division yesterday recorded 95 positive cases with 44 cases reported in Miri district, followed with Subis district (41 cases), Beluru district (6 cases) and Marudi district (4 cases).

No cases were reported in Telang Usan district yesterday.

Meanwhile, three districts in the division have been classified as red zones, namely Miri district, Subis district and Beluru district, while Marudi district and Telang Usan districts have been classified as orange zone and yellow zone respectively.