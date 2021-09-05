Walk-in or drive-through swab test centre in the midst of being set up in Sibu – Lau

SIBU (Sept 5): A walk-in or drive-through swab test centre is in the midst of being set up here, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) member Senator Robert Lau.

He said Sibu Indoor Stadium would likely be utilised for such purpose.

“Sibu is in the midst of setting up a swab test centre, where the public can walk-in or drive-through for swab test. This is to assist those wanting to get tested.

“Sibu Resident Office and Divisional Health Office (DHO) are working on the details with regard to manpower and logistics,” Lau said during his Facebook live streaming last night.

Lau said this in response to a question from a viewer who asked on the measures taken by the authority in view of the high number of new Covid-19 cases in Sibu.

Sibu recorded 323 cases yesterday, 309 and 282 on Friday and Thursday respectively.

On the vaccination status in Sibu Division, Lau revealed that for the period between July 22 and Aug 31, 63 per cent of the population have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while six per cent have received one dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent not vaccinated.

Additionally, he said the state is expected to commence vaccination drive for adolescents aged between 16 and 17 years old in the middle of the month.

He estimated that there are about 20,000 adolescents in that age group in Sibu.

Additionally, he noted that while vaccination did not curb the spread of the more infectious Delta variant, it has reduced the severity of the symptoms.

“Vaccination has helped to save lives and we are very lucky that we have done a lot of vaccination,” he added.

He said from the 2,029 Covid-19 cases recorded between July 22 and Aug 31, 99 per cent of the cases were under categories 1 and 2, which did not require hospitalisation.

He also touched on Sibu development and the need for more affordable housing.

“Sibu needs affordable housing in convenient location from where they work. I think this what the government should really do and emphasise on,” he suggested.