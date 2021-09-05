Walk-in road tax, driving licence renewal available at Post offices from tomorrow

KUCHING (Sept 5): Post offices nationwide will be accepting ‘walk-ins’ for renewal of road tax and driving licences starting tomorrow (Sept 6).

According to a Pos Malaysia statement dated Sept 3, this is in line with announcement by Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in a press conference on Friday.

“Customers with pre-booked Road Transport Department (JPJ) renewal service appointments have a choice to continue with their appointments at their preferred date, time and location or just walk-in to any one of our post offices to carry out the renewal of their driving licence or road tax,” pointed out the statement.

Customers may use Pos Malaysia’s ‘Outlet Finder’ feature on its website www.pos.com.my or mobile app, to find the nearest post office.

“With the intent of keeping both our employees and our customers safe, Pos Malaysia will continue to implement standard operating procedure (SOP) as directed by the health authorities at all of our post offices, including limiting the number of customers inside our premises, mandatory usage of face masks, temperature checks, scanning of the MySejahtera app and physical distancing of one metre.

“Customers with Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter any Pos Malaysia outlets,” said Pos Malaysia.

It also reminded all customers to ensure that their vehicles have valid insurance coverage with the insurance e-cover note always on display for inspection by the authorities.

“Customers may also renew their motor insurance at our post office counters or online via our website and mobile app,” said the statement.

For further enquiries, contact Pos Malaysia via AskPos at www.pos.com.my or on the Pos Malaysia mobile app.