Wee proposes drive-through to distribute BKSS6.0

KUCHING (Sept 5): Mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Dato Wee Hong Seng proposes to set up a drive-tru service to distribute Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 aid to hawkers who do not have SarawakPay or banking account.

He said there are 2,443 unlicensed and 1,820 licensed hawkers under their jurisdiction who are qualified for the financial aid, while 257 unlicensed and 568 licensed hawkers with SarawakPay have yet to receive the aid.

“There might be some delay in distributing the aid due to the verification process required for people who do not have SarawakPay. We can be roped in to assist hawkers since they come under us,” he said.

From the 2,443 unlicensed hawkers, Wee said 551 of them did not have SarawakPay. Another 267 from the 1,820 licensed hawkers did not use SarawakPay as well.

For those hawkers whose applications for the BKSS aid had been rejected, Wee said they could contact MBKS office at 082-354257 or call their officers Lim Kaa Kuan at 013-8567287 or Andrew Tiong at 019-8282095 to appeal.

“I also want to suggest to the authorities to shorten the business closure to seven days, instead of 14 days, due to the detection of positive Covid-19 cases,” he said during his weekly Facebook live session yesterday.

Wee said the decision could be made after consulting with medical experts in order to provide convenience to the business community to co-exist with the Coronavirus under the new norm.

“Next week, I will also be holding a meeting with restaurants and coffee shops association to discuss ways to improve air circulation within premises before they could reopen for dine-in.”

He said representatives from Ministry of Local Government and Housing and professional medical personnel would also be invited to the meeting.

Moreover, he said they had always worked closely with State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to provide feedbacks and facilitate the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the new norm.

Wee, who was reappointed mayor for another one-year term, expressed the hope that those 17 and below could be vaccinated as soon as possible with the schools reopening next month.