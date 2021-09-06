25 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 6): A total of 25 localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said that six of them, mostly workers’ quarters, are in Bintulu and will be under EMCO from Sept 5 to Sept 18.

They are the Kunci Raya workers’ quarters, Kemena; SK Lifestyle workers’ quarters, Medan Jaya; Iron Head Workshop workers’ quarters, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu; Grandee Development Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters, Kinda, Jln Tg Kidurong; rental unit above Heng Huat Hin Furniture; and Alih Nyawin’s residence at Mile 40, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

Also being placed under EMCO from Sept 5-18 are two longhouses in Tatau and Sebauh.

They are Rh Sengalang Unggat, Sg Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu and Rh Mebak Agi, Sg Assau, Jln Sebauh-Bintulu.

Three other longhouses in Pakan and Julau as well as one village in Meradong are enforced with EMCO from Sept 6 to Sept 19.

They are Rh Christina, Nunggang and Rh Liman and Mile 4 Munggu Temedak in Pakan; Rh Morris, Sg Suchong Balut in Julau; and Kampung Darul Falah, Bintangor in Meradong.

Five other longhouses in Subis and Seratok and a company in Beluru are being placed under EMCO from Sept 6 to Sept 20.

They are Rh Awain Bayang, Sg Seloi in Subis and in Saratok — Rh Mawan, Kawii, Krian; Rh Tama, Ng Melupa; Rh Bama, Ng Risau, Awik; and Rh Wilfred Ukik, Sg Berangan, Sebetan.

The company in Beluru is Asian Plantation Milings Sdn Bhd.

Four more longhouses in Betong as well as a village and a factory in Simunjan will be enforced with EMCO from Sept 7 until Sept 20.

They are Rh Nyuang, Babu Sedebau, Debak; Rh Gara, Belassau, Debak; Rh Lawrence Ludan, Luban Ulu; and Rh Jamit, Ng Teru Atas, Debak; as well as in Simunjan – Kampung Lubok Buntin and Kilang Koperasi Permodalan FELDA (KPF).

Another longhouse Rh Gawong Chang, Mile 28, Sekuau Scheme in Selangau will be placed under EMCO from Sept 8 to 21.