31 Covid-19 fatalities in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-one Covid-19 deaths were reported in Sabah on Monday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that eight cases were in Kota Kinabalu, six in Sandakan, three in Kota Marudu and two each in Tawau and Penampang.

The districts of Semporna, Tuaran, Kalabakan, Beluran, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Telupid, Puatan, Papar and Kunak each reported one death, said Masidi.

He also said that 3,506 patients were discharged on Monday, bringing the number of those recovered in Sabah to 130,818.

He added that 4,866 patients were being treated with 1,775 warded at hospitals and 3,022 at Low Risk Treatment Centres or PKRCs, while 60 are at temporary detention centres or at prisons and nine at private facilities.

“A total of 191 people require critical care consisting of 124 at intensive care units, 67 at open wards and 81 requiring breathing aid,” he said.

Meanwhile, two localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 8 to 21, following a risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the Covid-19 infection trend in the areas.

National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement yesterday said the affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Pantai Emas and Kampung Lentigi in Kota Belud.

He added that the EMCO which was earlier imposed at two Sabah localities involving Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah in Tawau and Taman Limauan, Kinarut in Papar has been extended until Sept 21.

Meanwhile, the EMCO implemented at 17 localities in Sabah would end on September 7 as scheduled, while the EMCO at a locality in Kota Marudu was terminated on September 6 instead of the scheduled date (Sept 11).