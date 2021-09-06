Abg Jo: SDMC establishing possible vaccination venues for 12- to 17-year-olds

KUCHING (Sept 6): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Education Department are working on possible Covid-19 vaccination venues for those aged between 12 and 17, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said SDMC is evaluating whether to designate specific venues to vaccinate this age group or to utilise existing schools.

“Currently, our experts are still deliberating on the vaccination campaign for those aged between 12 and 17, and one of key matters being discussed is to prepare the infrastructure to effectively vaccinate this group,” he said after officiating at the Land and Survey Department’s ‘Integrity and Innovation Day’ today.

“I would like to take this opportunity again to thank the Federal government for approving the vaccination of our adolescents aged between 12 and 17.”

On Sunday, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the State is already at its final stage of preparations to roll out the vaccination campaign for those aged below 18 starting tomorrow (Sept 8).

According to SDMC advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, there are some 240,000 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the state, representing about 10 per cent of Sarawak’s population.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently said Sarawak was chosen as the first state for its adolescents to be vaccinated as it has achieved the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the adult population.

The government has so far only approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 17.