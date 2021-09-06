Adhere to SOP during practical lessons, Lee reminds driving schools

MIRI (Sept 6): Driving instructors and their students here have been reminded to wear their face mask correctly at all time while inside the vehicle during practical lessons.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said this is in addition to other standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the federal Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department (JPJ) under the third phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), following the green light given by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for driving institutes to resume operations starting Sept 1.

The SOPs include full Covid-19 vaccination for premises operators, workers and driving instructors as well as students; and students must produce their vaccination certificate in their MySejahtera app or vaccination card as proof before being accepted into the institute.

“They must also open or put down the vehicle windows for better air circulation as well as avoid using the air-conditioner when being in a vehicle during lessons,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Lee had earlier visited Institut Memandu City Miri Sdn Bhd and Institut Memandu Miri Subis Sdn Bhd to personally see the operation of the two driving institutes.

He added that JPJ will also carry out inspection visits to driving institutes here to ensure that all adhere to the Covid-19 SOP.

Among those present during Lee’s visit yesterday were acting Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri City Council secretary Morshidi Fredrick, and JPJ Miri Driver’s Licence Unit head Juti Dunggau.