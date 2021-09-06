Association supports SMC’s decision to cap number of diners

SIBU (Sept 6): Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) recent move on capping the number of diners in each eatery is supported by Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association here.

Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said the move reflects the council’s seriousness in getting eatery operators and the public to adhere with the standard operating procedure (SOP), especially with more positive cases of Covid-19 reported here lately.

“This is a commendable initiative by SMC to reach out to hawkers to see for themselves as well as make decision on the number of diners permitted (at any one time in the food outlet), after taking into the consideration the distance between tables and physical distancing,” Abdul Taib told The Borneo Post yesterday.

On that note, he praised SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid for going to the ground to advise Bumiputera hawkers at villages to abide by the SOP.

SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services vice-chairperson, Councillor Jenny Ting recently said after handing over vaccination certificates to food operators at Bandong Food Court that the cap on the number of diners was a request from Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).