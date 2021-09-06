Authorities asked to explain why Kota Sentosa junction has to be closed for 3 months

KUCHING (Sept 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) potential candidate for Kota Sentosa Datuk John Lau has asked the authorities to explain why the Kota Sentosa junction has to be closed for three months due to construction works for the Pan Borneo Highway.

According to him, the state Public Works Department (JKR) announced the closure on July 17 and the routes affected are Batu Kitang to Kota Sentosa and Serian, Kota Sentosa to Batu Kitang to Kuching, Serian to Kota Sentosa and Kuching to Batu Kitang.

“It must be noted that this public announcement represents a very uncaring attitude by the Works Ministry – they just tell you ‘the what and when’ but the public needs to be told ‘the how, what, why and when’ about the closure,” he said in a statement today.

According to Lau, the mentioned routes represent major arteries in the transport system.

Given this, he said the closure of three months will cause a huge problem to local businesses in the greater Kuching area, which is already hit hard by Covid19.

With no road access for three three months, he said customers will resort to alternative sourcing and ultimately shift their custom elsewhere.

“Business expenses increase while turnover decreases resulting in a ‘double whammy’, workers cannot come to work on time, rental still has to be paid.

“Showrooms and display(s) suffering increased in maintenance due to increase of construction debris, dust and dirt. Company vehicles subject to higher wear and tear,” he lamented.

Lau went on to say that there was no mention of any compensation or financial relief for those affected, or any alternative routes offered by the contractors.

Following a recent site visit, he said there was no sign to assist road users as to possible alternative routes.

On this point, he felt that signages and pamphlets would be very helpful to road users while temporary signs should be installed to alert motorists that businesses remain open during the construction.

He said he had also received feedback from the affected public in Mile 7, Kota Sentosa, Serian and Batu Kitang, who said that this unilateral announcement was made without any discussion with road users, local residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

“Three months is a long time and huge sacrifice for road users, residents and business owners. They deserve to participate in a collective decision and at the very least be informed comprehensively on the nature of the works and any possible remedies that may be opened to them.

“Furthermore three months seem like a ridiculously long time to do the construction. My visit to the site shows that works are crawling along and conducted in piece meal fashion,” he added.

Lau felt that the government should mandate that the contractor work 24 hour shifts like Global Upline Sdn Bhd under the late Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing did for the flyover near the Kuching International Airport/BDC intersection.

He said a detailed work plan with progress projection should be made available to the public to avoid any future and unnecessary further extension of the time already allocated.

“Sarawakians are used to our local politicians or local councils shifting responsibility to federal agencies, every opportunity they get. However, this time, the federal agency is controlled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the contractor is working directly with them.

“They have no excuse to carry on as if they are not accountable to the public,” he added.