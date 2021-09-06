Bungey 2 Covid-19 wedding cluster swells to over 1,000 cases

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Bungey 2 Covid-19 cluster has soared past 1,000 cases yesterday, making it the largest of Sarawak’s 137 active clusters.

State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) data yesterday showed that the cluster had recorded another 189 new cases bringing its tally to 1,005.

The cluster, announced on Aug 12, was reportedly triggered by a wedding in Debak, Betong, on July 30 and 31.

A total of 1,115 people had been screened in connection with the cluster as of yesterday and 66 were awaiting results of their lab tests.

There are still 539 active cases in the cluster, which has so far recorded two deaths.

The second largest cluster is the Long Urun Cluster in Belaga, which had seven new cases yesterday for a total of 762 cases.

According to SDMC, 4,218 people had been screened in the cluster announced on Aug 20, including 833 people who are awaiting lab results. No fatalities have been recorded in this cluster.

Sarawak’s active clusters yesterday recorded a total of 417 new cases.