Covid-19: Almost all of Sarawak’s 3,714 new cases today in Category 1, Category 2

KUCHING (Sept 6): Covid-19 cases with no symptoms (Category 1) and mild symptoms (Category 2) accounted for 99.89 per cent, or 3,710 cases, out of today’s 3,714 new cases in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

There were two cases each in Category 3 (lung disease) and Category 5 (lung disease and need ventilator support).

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 1,765 cases, followed by Samarahan (358) and Sibu (276).

In addition, Sarawak recorded twelve Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brought the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 576, while the cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 134,612.

On the deaths, SDMC said six were brought-in-dead (BID) cases, with four in Pusa and two in Kuching.

“In Pusa, a 66-year-old woman was BID and was confirmed positive on Aug 21. She had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. Another 66-year-old woman was also BID and confirmed positive on Aug 27. She also had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

“Also BID to Pusa Health Clinic was a 42-year-old woman who was found positive on Aug 25 and had hypertension and dyslipidemia. The fourth BID case in Pusa was a man aged 81, confirmed positive on Aug 28. He had hypertension, dyslipidemia and heart disease,” said the committee.

The BID cases in Kuching were brought in to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). One was a 56-year-old man who was found positive on Aug 29 and had cancer. The other was a woman aged 64 confirmed positive on Sept 2 and had hypertension and diabetes.

The other deaths were an 84-year-old woman in Kuching found positive on Aug 19 who had hypertension and asthma; an 86-year-old woman in Kuching found positive on Aug 22 who had hypertension and diabetes; a woman aged 71 in Bintulu who was found positive on Aug 24 and had hypertension, diabetes and stroke; a woman aged 68 in Sibu, found positive on Sept 3 and had diabetes; a man aged 72 in Kapit who was found positive on Sept 3 and had gout; and an 83-year-old woman in Sri Aman found positive on August 28 and had hypertension.

Meanwhile, on districts with new cases today, SDMC said another two districts also recorded three-digit increase and they are Bintulu (158) and Asajaya (121).

Districts that recorded two-digit new cases are Selangau (98), Sri Aman (92), Serian (80), Song (75), Miri (72), Betong (71), Simunjan (68), Mukah (61), Tatau (53), Kapit (49), Subis (43), Belaga (41), Kanowit (40), Bau (36), Lubok Antu (32), Meradong (21), Saratok (20), Limbang (18), Pusa (16), and Dalat (11).

Districts that recorded one-digit new cases are Sarikei (9), Lundu (6), Tebedu (5), Lawas and Matu (4), Pakan, Beluru and Sebauh (3) and Daro and Julau (1).

The remaining five districts did not record any new case for the day.

SDMC informed that the new cases today consisted of 2,555 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 178 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 299 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 678 from other screenings at health facilities.

“There were also four imported cases involving individuals who returned from other states, namely three from Sabah, and one from Kuala Lumpur,” it added.

The committee said that there were 2,209 recovered Covid-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

Out of the number, 1,074 were discharged from SGH and PKRC under SGH, PKRC Unimas (314), PKRC Serian(177), Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri (160), Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu (119), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu (111), Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit (107), PKRC Mukah (48), PKRC Betong (43), Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman (27), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei (24), PKRC Lawas (4), and Limbang Hospital and PKRC (1).

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 102,333 or 76.02 per cent out of the overall cases,” the committee said.

There are still a total of 31,482 patients still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRC throughout the state, with 70 cases in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 being intubated.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 476 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,908 individuals at 105 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, a total of 145,423 individuals have completed their quarantine period.