Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah continues to see a drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,844 reported on Monday.

Today, Sabah reported 2,136 new cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The state capital contributed the highest number of new cases with 343, followed by Sandakan with 234 cases, Tuaran with 234 cases, Tawau with 114 cases and Penampang with 116 cases.

Double digit cases are recorded in Papar (88), Keningau (69), Kinabatangan (15), Kota Belud (56), Putatan (45), Kota Marudu (94), Lahad Datu (70), Tenom (29), Ranau (41), Pitas (12), Kudat (35), Telupid (67), Kunak (16), Nabawan (36), Tambunan (22), Beluran (32), Beaufort (16), Tongod (16) Sipitang (16) and Semporna (10).

Kalabakan only recorded eight new cases, while Kuala Penyu nine new cases.

“The cases are showing a downward trend for three consecutive days and for the first time in days, the new numbers are below 2,000 cases, which are from 2,136 cases yesterday to 1,844 today,” he said.

Masidi added that new cases in Kota Kinabalu saw a drop by 14 to 343.

“Except for Penampang, all town centres such as Sandakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu reported a drop in cases. Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan, Tambunan, Nabawan and Telupid reported an increase in the number of cases today,” he said.

Masidi also said that out of the 1,844 cases yesterday, a total of 38.77 percent or 715 cases were registered late between two and three days after the result date; 7.86 percent or 145 cases were registered late of between four and five days and 7.16 percent (132 cases) were cases that are registered more than five days.

He added that close contact screening continued to be the main contributor of daily cases with 1,104 or 59.90 percent of the cases yesterday, followed by 29.10 percent (536) symptomatic screening and 77 cases or 4.20 percent from cluster screening.

“In Kota Kinabalu 34.69 percent of cases today are from symptomatic screening, Sandakan 36.75 percent and 37.39 percent from Tawau.”

He said that the number of patients under categories three, four and five continue to be high.

“Today, a total of 1,464 people (25.16 percent) are under category one; 1,252 people (67.90 percent) are in category two; 12 people are in category three; 12 people are in category four; and 10 people are in category five,” he said.

He also said that out of the 1,844 patients on Monday, 92.08 percent or 1,698 people are Malaysians while 146 (7.92 percent) are foreigners.

As of September 5, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for Sabah, a total of 45.49 percent of the adult population in Sabah have completed their vaccination and 63.98 percent have received their first dose.

“The State Government wish to convey its appreciation to (Health Minister) Khairy Jamaluddin for his proactive action to ensure the vaccine supply to Sabah is enough and able to cater to the vaccination needs. The Health Minister has also allocated 2.89 million vaccine doses in September.

“For the purpose of planning and implementation of the vaccination at a faster rate, Shahelmey Yahya who is Sabah’s health exco is appointed as the director of the Sabah Immunisation Programme Operation.

“His role is to help the Sabah Health Department to plan and implement Sabah’s immunisation programmes and to ensure we reach the percentage target of population who have completed their immunization at the schedule set,” he said.

Masidi added that Shahelmey will also be monitoring and will be coordinating with the Health Ministry to address sudden needs and facilities of hospitals in Sabah.