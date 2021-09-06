Covid-19: Sarawak records 3,714 new cases, highest in the country

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak today topped the nationwide statistics for new Covid-19 cases with 3,714 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 134,612, said Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, he said that the new cases recorded nationwide were 17,352, bringing the current cumulative total of positive cases to 1,862,187.

Selangor has dropped to the second spot with 2,126 cases, followed by Johor with 2,101 cases.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Sabah (1,844), Kedah (1,599), Penang (1,558), Kelantan (1,213), and Perak (1,082).

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Terengganu with 700 cases, Pahang (463), Kuala Lumpur (398 ), Melaka ( 295), and Negeri Sembilan (193).

Perlis recorded 38, while Putrajaya had 23 cases.

Only Labuan recorded single-digit cases today with five.