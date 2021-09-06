Cuckoo invites national shuttlers, artists, frontliners to draw their hopes for Malaysia in 10 years

Kuala Lumpur, 1 September 2021 – In conjunction with the National Day and upcoming Malaysia Day celebrations, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO International (MAL)) has launched a festive video to invite all Malaysians to look into Malaysia’s future with hope and optimism.

Titled “Masa Depan Kita, Juang #SAMASAMA”, the video features 12 individuals from different ages and walks of life to sketch their ideas and hope for Malaysia in 10 years. Among those featured are National shuttlers, Aaron-Wooi Yik and Chan Peng Soon; Malaysian actress and singer, Janna Nick; CUCKOO ambassador Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza; as well as two frontliners who have been part of the Humanity Aid Mission to bring home Malaysians from Wuhan China, Italy, Indonesia, and India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every August 31st and September 16th, Malaysians would come together to celebrate the Nation’s National Day and Malaysia Day. Both days are a symbolic representation of the formation of the country and a celebration of how far we have come as a Nation. But this year, instead of just celebrating the past, we want to look into the future – a brighter future, free from the pandemic.

Malaysia is our home. And as a Malaysian, I am sure that we are often hopeful that Malaysia will forever be peaceful and harmonious, happier and healthier. However, the past year has been outshone by negativity caused by the pandemic. Through this video, we hope to invite Malaysians to see past the negativities and to be hopeful and positive for a better future. And in true Malaysian spirit, we will Juang #SAMASAMA and overcome all challenges together,” said CUCKOO International (MAL) Founder and CEO, Mr Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe).

Launched digitally, the video was successfully put together within a short span of 2 weeks despite the various restrictions. The recording was done by the respective ‘casts’ in their own home. From the 12 casts, each has a ‘different’ view of Malaysia’s future, and each has shared some of their hopes and dreams. Our National shuttlers shared their hope of doing Malaysians proud by winning the elusive Gold medal at the Olympics; our frontliners hope to overcome the pandemic and stand triumphant over the pandemic, and; some have a humbler vision of the future – a future where people do not need to be apart due to the pandemic.

That said, behind each vision of Malaysia, there is a uniting message of hope and positivity – a Malaysia that is ever peaceful, harmonious, happier, and healthier.

“For CUCKOO, we hope that we can continue to empower communities to live healthier and happier through our innovative healthy home solutions. And in 10 years, we hope to build to just one but countless healthy homes, homes made healthier, Malaysia that is healthier and happier,” further explained by Mr Hoe (KC Hoe).

The video was done in collaboration with ‘Juang’ the movie, the first cinematic project in the country to be helmed by multiple directors and a huge cast of big-name talents to share Malaysia’s success story against COVID-19 and honouring the Nation’s heroic frontliners. Some cast members from the movie that are also part of the video are: Actress Janna Nick, Actor Jack Lim, Production Manager Radzmi Riko and Juang Medical Advisor (Jururawat Terlatih, Misi Bantuan Kemanusiaan Membawa Pulang Rakyat Malaysia Dari Wuhan China, Itali, Indonesia & India) Vasanthan A/L Raja Mogan.

The “Masa Depan Kita, Juang #SAMASAMA” video is available for viewing via CUCKOO’s Official Facebook page @CUCKOOInternational. Viewers are also encouraged to leave a positive comment under the video to share the message of positivity and hope!

Video Casts

Mr Hoe Kian Choon (KC Hoe)

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd Founder & CEO Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza

CUCKOO Ambassador Aaron Chia – Soh Wooi Yik

National Badminton Men’s Doubles Chan Peng Soon

Professional Badminton Men’s Single Janna Nick

Actress & singer Jack Lim

Radio DJ Vasanthan A/L Raja Mogan

Medical staff (Jururawat Terlatih involved in Misi Bantuan Kemanusiaan Membawa Pulang Rakyat Malaysia Dari Wuhan China, Itali, Indonesia & India) PBK II (KUP) Nurul Azman Bin Muhammadan

Fireman (Pengendali Jentera Bomba Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Kapar Zon 3 Klang Unit Kecemasan involved in Misi Bantuan Kemanusiaan Membawa Pulang Rakyat Malaysia Dari Wuhan China, Itali, Indonesia & India) Radzmi Riko

Juang Production Manager Aljeffri Sherry (Old Lady) Said Faleeq (Child)

About CUCKOO International (MAL)

At CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd, we are focused on providing Malaysians with a one-stop healthy home solution as a Healthy Home Creator. Our journey started in October 2014 with the introduction of CUCKOO, the well-known home appliance brand from South Korea to the local market. Since then, CUCKOO International has grown to be a Healthy Home Creator, aimed at improving the quality of living through Beyond Standards products and services.

As a Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International (MAL) is supported by 3 brands covering 4 core focus areas or healthy home pillars, including the newly introduced pillar – Healthy Living pillar.

The CUCKOO brand covers 2 Healthy Home pillars: Healthy Appliances pillar is aimed at providing healthy appliances such as water purifiers, outdoor filters, air purifiers, induction hobs and kitchenware; Healthy Living pillar, the latest and newly introduced pillar which aims to provide locally developed healthy home offerings.

brand covers 2 Healthy Home pillars: The WonderLab brand, which covers the Healthy Lifestyle pillar as a beauty care retailer, focused on incorporating wellness into one’s daily beauty care routine through the sub-brands under its wings – Haruharu, WELL NATURE and WonderDewi; and,

brand, which covers the Healthy Lifestyle pillar as a beauty care retailer, focused on incorporating wellness into one’s daily beauty care routine through the sub-brands under its wings – Haruharu, WELL NATURE and WonderDewi; and, The WonderKlean brand, which covers the Healthy Home Care pillar as a home care service specialist aimed at improving one’s home living experiences through a variety of home care services such as indoor disinfection and cleaning services for washing machines, kitchen appliances and mattresses.

Each pillar and brand will continue to expand to offer a more comprehensive range of Healthy Home products and services.

As of August 2021, CUCKOO International has more than 1 million customers and has opened more than 600 branches nationwide, including Brandstores, Brandkiosks and Wonder Stores. In 2020, CUCKOO International, with the help of its CUCKOO, WonderLab and WonderKlean brands, made history by achieving its highest-ever revenue of over RM1 billion.

For more information on CUCKOO International, please call the CUCKOO International service line at 1800 88 8181 or visit the following websites or social media pages:

CUCKOO – home appliance and healthy living brands: cuckoo.com.my (website), @CUCKOOInternational (official Facebook page), @cuckoo_official (official Instagram page)

– home appliance and healthy living brands: cuckoo.com.my (website), @CUCKOOInternational (official Facebook page), @cuckoo_official (official Instagram page) WonderLab – beauty, skincare and supplement brands: wonderlab.com.my (website), @WonderLabOfficial (official Facebook and Instagram page)

– beauty, skincare and supplement brands: wonderlab.com.my (website), @WonderLabOfficial (official Facebook and Instagram page) WonderKlean – home cleaning and disinfection service brands: wonderklean.com.my (website), @wonderkleanofficial (official Facebook and Instagram page)