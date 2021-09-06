Customs Dept seizes over RM19,000 worth of contraband liquor, ciggies

MIRI (Sept 6): The Royal Malaysia Customs Department confiscated 14,200 sticks of cigarettes and 224.2 litres of liquor during a raid on a house at Jalan Batu 3 ½ at Jalan Kubong here at around 10.30am on Friday.

Customs Sarawak director Herman Shah Abdullah said his Limbang enforcement team worked together with police’s special branch in the operation, which was set up following information from the department’s intelligence branch.

“The house owner gave full cooperation to the enforcement team.

“Upon inspection, we found the cigarettes and alcoholic beverages of various brands inside a van, which was parked on the front compound, and also in a storage unit behind the house.

“All the confiscated goods are estimated to be worth RM4,780, while the unpaid duties and taxes are calculated to be RM14,468.83.

“We also seized the van, estimated to be worth RM18,000,” said Herman in a statement yesterday, adding that the house owner – a woman in her 50s – was arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of Customs Act 1967.

Upon conviction, the offender could be fined a sum of not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000 and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM500,000, whichever is higher; or be imprisoned for a period not less than six months and not exceeding five years — or both.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue loss, but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” reminded Herman, while encouraging the public to cooperate with Customs Sarawak by channelling information related to any smuggling activity – they can call toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, or make report at the nearest Customs office.

“We assure the public that the identity of every informer would be kept strictly confidential,” assured Herman.