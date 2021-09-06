Don’t be overwhelmed by Covid case numbers, focus on following SOPs, says Sarawak Health director

KUCHING (Sept 6): The people in Sarawak should not be overwhelmed by the high number of new Covid-19 cases daily but rather remember to practise standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the authorities, said Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

In a telephone interview today, the State Health director said the most important SOPs include double masking, physical distancing, and maintaining good hygiene.

His advice comes as Sarawak hit a new record high of 3,714 cases today, which was the highest nationwide, exceeding even the 2,126 cases recorded in Selangor.

Dr Mohamed Sapian said while he did not have the breakdown of those fully vaccinated, pending their second dose, or eligible but yet to be vaccinated among the daily cases, it is important to realise that less than 1 per cent were severe cases requiring hospitalisation.

He pointed out the number of beds for those requiring hospitalisation or for severe cases in the state is still manageable.

As the virus is now all around, he said it would be possible for Sarawakians of any age to get infected but the severity would depend very much on the individual’s level of immunity or natural anti-body strength against Covid-19.

He said while those already vaccinated could still contract the virus, their condition would not be severe.

“It is important for those eligible for vaccination not to delay their jab session and for all to comply with the SOPs,” Dr Mohamed Sapian said.

He explained among the reasons for the drastic surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak compared to several months ago is because of the highly contagious Delta variant and the thousands of swab samples taken for tests daily.