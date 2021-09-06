Five out of seven new Covid-19 clusters involve workplaces

KUCHING (Sept 6): The State Health Department today declared seven new Covid-19 clusters, out of which five are workplace clusters, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update said that the remaining two new clusters are community clusters.

The committee said that two of the five workplace clusters, the Jalan Batu Lintang Cluster and Warong Metrocity Cluster, were detected in Kuching.

“The Jalan Batu Lintang Cluster involves a childcare centre located at Jalan Batu Lintang with 11 cases including the index case while Warong Metrocity Cluster involves a restaurant in Metrocity in Petra Jaya with 15 cases including the index case,” said SDMC.

The other three workplace clusters are the Jalan Market Cluster in Bau, Jalan Bulan Sabit Cluster in Miri and the Sawit 16 Cluster in Beluru.

The Jalan Market Cluster involves workers of a market and saw eight cases, including the index case, testing positive while 10 others are awaiting lab test results.

As for the Jalan Bulan Sabit Cluster, it involves workers of a fast-food restaurant and recorded 17 positive cases, including the index case, with nine others pending lab test results.

The Sawit 16 Cluster involves workers and residents of an oil palm mill which is placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and recorded 12 positive cases including the index case. Three others are awaiting their lab test results.

The two community clusters are the Lubok Besai Cluster in Pakan and Bijongon Cluster in Bau.

The Lubok Besai Cluster involves a longhouse in Lubok Besai, Nanga Entaih and recorded 75 positive cases, including the index case, while 33 others are pending lab test results.

The Bijongon Cluster registered 31 positive cases, including the index case, and involves the residents of Kampung Bijongon in Krokong, Bau.

Twelve others from this cluster are awaiting their lab test results.

Meanwhile, SDMC declared an end to five clusters as they did not report any new infections in the last 28 days.

They are the Sentosa 2 Cluster, Telaga Air Cluster and Taman Malihah Cluster in Kuching; Jalan Selalang Cluster in Sarikei; and Nangga Serenggas Cluster in Tatau.

This brings the number of existing active clusters in Sarawak to 139. Of these, 112 clusters did not report any new infections today.

The Mile 20 Jalan Betong Cluster had the most new cases with 50 followed by Bungey 2 Cluster (20), Long Urun Cluster (19), Kampung Sikog Cluster (15), Tanah Mawang Cluster (13), Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Cluster (11), Galaxy Cluster (6), Menuang Baru Cluster (6), Tajong Kibong Cluster (5), Belingai Ulu Niah Cluster (4), Annah Rais Cluster (4), Jalan Usaha Daya Dua Cluster (3), Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster (2), Nanga Tapih Cluster (2), Plaman Bantang Cluster (2) and Sega Cluster (2).

Other clusters that reported just one new case were Duras Cluster, Jalan Semeba Industrial Cluster, Jalan Masuri Cluster, Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya Cluster, Mapu Cluster, Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster, Maxbi Libai Cluster and Sawit Gelasah Cluster.