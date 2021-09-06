Flood waters recede in Tutoh Apoh, Tinjar as of noon

MIRI (Sept 6): Flooding in Tutoh Apoh and Tinjar, Baram improved as of noon today with water levels in most of the affected areas gradually receding.

When contacted, Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer in charge Capt (PA) Usman Harto said one of the three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in the area closed at 12pm today.

“PPS Masjid Darussalam Long Lama, which housed 52 victims, was closed at 12pm today as the flood waters had receded. The water level at Long Lama bazaar had completely receded, even though the water level at the Sungai Baram is still high,” he said.

The other evacuation centres, namely PPS Dewan Suarah Marudi and PPS SMK Telang Usan in Marudi, were still open as of 12pm, with 23 and 17 flood victims respectively.

Usman said several villages also reported that flood waters had receded this morning.

“Long Atip, Long Wat, and Long Bemang had reported that the water levels are gradually receding.

“We will, however, continue to monitor the overall situation,” he said.

In Tinjar, the water level began receding last night even though some villages situated on lower ground still reported high water levels.

While most parts upriver showed a downward trend, Zon 6 Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the water level in Marudi is still increasing.

“The water level is rising due to the flood water coming downriver,” he said.