Go to other vaccination centres – MP

KOTA KINABALU: Members of public wanting to get Covid-19 jab in Kota Kinabalu are urged to stop crowding at the vaccination centre (PPV) at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) and go to other nearby PPVs such as at Wisma Wanita, University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Mini Putrajaya hall.

Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin said he had been receiving complaints that there had been constant overcrowding at the SICC PPV for vaccination, especially for those who walk in.

“For those taking their second dose at the SICC PPV and have an appointment fixed, then yes please do follow your appointment and go for your second jab as scheduled.

“However, for those without any appointment whatsoever and those getting their first dose of vaccine, I would like to urge these folks to instead head to other vaccination centres nearby in Kota Kinabalu that accept walk-in, such as the Wisma Wanita PPV, UMS PPV and Mini Putrajaya PPV,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He said there is no point having people crowded at one particular PPV, where the risk of transmission of Covid-19 is a lot higher and the waiting time is longer.

“I had called upon the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to think of a mechanism on how to distribute and equalize the visitors flow to each PPV in Kota Kinabalu so as to avoid the overcrowding at the SICC PPV that we are seeing right now.

“CITF should spread the news on the ground or encourage those without appointment to take their vaccine at another PPV. They could even at least put up a signage at any PPV promoting other PPVs as well, or release the number of daily visitors so that the people can see for themselves how big the crowd would be.

“Therefore, I once again urge those without any appointment whatsoever to avoid concentrating at one particular PPV and to instead head to other vaccination centres nearby so as to prevent overcrowding,” he said.