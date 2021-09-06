High Commission: Malaysians in Singapore should renew passports at least six months before expiration date

SINGAPORE (Sept 6): The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore is advising Malaysians in the republic to apply/renew their passports at least six months before the expiry date.

The High Commission said it is experiencing a drastic increase in passport application/renewal following the implementation of border control measures by Malaysia and Singapore since April 2020.

In its Facebook update today, the High Commission said a total of 60,387 passports were issued in 2020 as compared to 24,000 passports in 2019, an increase of 151 per cent.

Meanwhile, since January 2021 a total of 69, 993 passports have been issued so far.

The current processing time for passport application/renewal at the High Commission is eight weeks, “provided all relevant supporting documents are duly submitted.”

Malaysians also are reminded that in line with health measures imposed by Singapore, passport application/ renewal and collection at the High Commission “are strictly by appointment only”.

“Passport shall be collected as soon as a notification from the High Commission is received,” it said.

According to the High Commission, it has taken various initiatives to respond effectively to the drastic increase in passport application/renewal and collection.

Amongst, the counter service hours have been extended until 7pm since July 2020; printing of passports at Immigration Office in Johor since September 2020; and implementation of e-appointment and dropbox system since February 2021. — Bernama