High-speed Internet target for 90 pct of Sarawak by next year, says CM

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Sarawak government is targeting for 90 per cent of areas in the state to be equipped with high-speed Internet service by next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the government is currently in the midst of upgrading internet connectivity in the state through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative.

“I have given instructions for this approach to be implemented by agencies under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) including Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Sarawak Information Systems (Sains).

“They will collaborate and we will increase the speed of our Internet as well as access to all areas in Sarawak be it in urban or rural areas,” he said at the Land and Survey Department’s Innovation and Integrity Day (HIITS) 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

He stressed that connectivity is a crucial factor that enables government departments such as the Land and Survey Department to obtain information.

“Data such as town planning, land use and soil quality are needed in carrying out economic activities on a plot of land. Agricultural activities and property development are two activities that are often at opposite ends in terms of land use.

“In this situation, we must then be able to obtain information on this quickly and accurately,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and Land and Survey Department director Abdullah Julaihi.