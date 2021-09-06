KOTA KINABALU (Sept 6): Istana Negeri Sabah is now known as Istana Seri Kinabalu, according to the Sabah State Government Gazette.

The gazette was issued by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong on Aug 5 and published on Aug 26. (https://www.sabah.gov.my/gazette/).

The State Government Gazette, volume LXXVI No 35, also stated that the Sabah State Administrative Centre Building here has been named Menara Kinabalu.

The statements in the gazette were published by order of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin for public information. – Bernama