KPDNHEP in Bintulu records RM1.22 mln worth of seizures as of Sept 6

BINTULU (Sept 6): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Bintulu has recorded a total of RM1,223,298.15 worth of seizures and RM5,200 worth of compounds.

Its chief Nazari Hassan said that the seizures were for 72 cases of various offences as of Sept 6.

“For the record, KPDNHEP Bintulu has inspected 3,557 premises throughout Bintulu including Tatau, Sebauh, Bakun and Sungai Asap,” he said in a statement today.

For the enforcement of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342 in Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, he said that the branch had produced seven cases of various offences with a compound value of RM36,000.

Meanwhile, on the ceiling price for Covid-19 antigen rapid self-test kits being set at RM19.90 per unit for retail and RM16 per unit for wholesale, Nazara said that response has been positive from both consumers and industry players.

“KPDNHEP hopes that the cooperation from industry players will be able to help reduce costs for the people in getting their own test kits at an affordable price,” he said.

He added that continuous inspections on 25 premises and pharmacies selling the self-test kits have been carried out.

“All premises and pharmacies throughout Bintulu are complying with the retail price set at RM19.90 and wholesale price of RM16 per unit,” said Nazari.

The prices are set under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In the meantime, he also assured the public that the supply for Covid-19 antigen rapid self-test kits are adequate and easily available at most pharmacies around Bintulu.

He also advised the people to only obtain test kits approved by the authorities.