Petra Jaya teen arrested in eatery for selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Sept 6): Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in Matang Jaya yesterday (Sept 5) for selling illegal online gambling top-ups.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the teenager was arrested by a team led by Insp Syahrulhafizy Ghazali at around 6.50pm at an eatery.

“The teenager from Petra Jaya was arrested by the police for engaging in illegal online gambling activities.

“Among the items confiscated from the teenager were a smartphone, cash amounting to RM250, and a piece of paper with suspected ID numbers and an online gambling password,” Aidil said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.