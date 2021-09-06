Police arrest man at 7th Mile in Kuching for selling illegal online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Sept 6): The police arrested a 24-year-old man at a premises in 7th Mile here today for selling illegal online gambling top-ups.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said that the suspect was arrested by a team led by Batu Kawa police stationi chief Insp Syahrulhafizy Ghazali at around 2.30pm.

“The raid took place at one of the premises in 7th Mile area and during the raid, they confiscated a smartphone, cash amounting to RM272 and a piece of paper with suspected Ids and passwords,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Aidil also reminded the public who wish to channel any information to contact the Padawan IPD Operations Room at 082-862 233.