Public transport drivers, passengers have to be fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: All public transportation drivers and passengers in the state as well as staff of transport companies have to be fully vaccinated.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this ruling would be strictly enforced from Sept 16 on drivers and passengers of stage buses, school buses, taxis and e-hailing services.

“It is an addition to the existing regulations in the current standard operating procedures, which include physical distancing inside the public vehicle and wearing of face masks,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 update on Monday.

Masidi also reminded that buses are only allowed to operate at 50% passenger capacity while taxis and e-hailing services have a two-person limit, including the driver.