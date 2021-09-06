Pustaka to hold first virtual ‘Sarawakiana Festival’ Sept 1- 30

SIBU (Sept 6): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak (Pustaka) is holding its first virtual Sarawakiana Festival themed ‘Daun’ (leaf) from Sept 1 to 30.

The theme reflects the importance and use of leaves among the various ethnic groups in Sarawak, said Pustaka in a statement.

“Culture and arts, history, customs and traditions will also be highlighted during the festival through activities and programmes including virtual exhibition and talks on the uniqueness of various types of leaves,” it added.

Information and knowledge from festival will be documented for posterity.

In Sibu, among the activities and programmes are Sarawakiana exhibitions, traditional food cooking demonstration, Sarawakiana talk, Sarawak cultural performance, ‘permainan mensia marek’ (traditional games) and Sarawakiana virtual run.

The virtual and physical here shows painting of leaves by local artistes, ‘seraong’ or Melanau hat, the use of ‘bemban’ and palm plant as well as cooking demonstration using leaves in Iban and Chinese cuisine and the making of Melanau ‘pipus’.

For the Sarawakiana Talk on Sept 18, a lecturer from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Abdul Walid Ali will show the way of life the Matu people through handicrafts, food preparation, games, aesthetics and others.

Sarawak cultural performance will feature Melanau confinement tradition using leaves and Iban ‘gendang pampat’ on Sept 14 and Sept 17 respectively.

On Sept 17, SK Kuala Pelugau teacher Jarau Richard will demonstrate ‘Permainan Sabung Daun Melabu dan Pucuk Kelidang’ or ‘melabu’ leaf and ‘kelidang’ (fern) fighting.

The Sarawakiana 5km virtual run will be from Sept 15 to Oct 15.

For more information on activities and programmes, contact Nur Amanina Mastani ([email protected]) or Shahrieza Rabaie ([email protected]) or Muhammad Aufa Mohamad Jamaludin ([email protected]).

Also visit Pustaka pages or channels on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Telegram.