Raghad distributes food baskets to 200 recipients

KUCHING (Sept 6): Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib yesterday presented food baskets under the ‘Kamek Prihatin’ programme at Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

The wife of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud handed over the food baskets to 200 underprivileged recipients under the purview of MBKS.

The donation was from Yayasan Raghad in collaboration with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) Sarawak.

Accompanying Raghad were Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Local Government and Housing minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian, Yayasan Raghad acting chief executive officer Datuk Riffai Husain, and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.