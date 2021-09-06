Sarawak’s civil servants performing consistently despite Covid-19 pandemic, says CM

KUCHING (Sept 6): The performance of Sarawak’s civil servants remains consistent despite the change of working environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with working from home now the new norm, civil servants have carried out their duties with integrity based on the trust and confidence given to them.

“I am thankful that under the leadership of State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, the performance of civil servants in the Sarawak Civil Service has remained consistent and that working from home was never treated as a constraint or big issue for them to perform,” he said during the Land and Survey Department’s Innovation and Integrity Day (HIITS) 2021 here today.

He said in view of such new norms, each department in the civil service ought to emphasise service digitalisation and the use of the latest technologies so that public services can always be accessed by the people at any time.

Abang Johari pointed out that the recently launched Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS) was a step forward for Sarawak to become a high-income developed State by the year 2030 and that the implementation of the strategies under PCDS are driven by innovation and concrete data.

“This Development Strategy will enable the people of Sarawak to experience rapid development as well as improve the socio-economy and well-being of the people with more access to economic opportunities.

“Therefore, the commitment of the civil service is very much needed to facilitate the implementation of PCDS 2030 plan and to provide the necessary support to the state government, private sector, and the people,” he said.

Abang Johari also extended his appreciation to all Sarawak civil servants who have worked hard to ensure that the civil service is not completely affected while facing the challenges of the pandemic.

This included those who volunteered at vaccination centres (PPVs) across Sarawak.

He reminded them to always take care of their health and to be the best examples of practising the new norms and adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On another issue, the chief minister called on the Land and Survey Department to constantly monitor the department’s Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP), which outlined five strategies and 55 initiatives to improve the level of integrity, governance, and efforts to address the possibility of corruption.

“I would like to see this OACP constantly monitored closely and seriously so that all the initiatives can be practised efficiently and effectively,” he said.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari also presented several awards, including Integrity Officer Awards, and prizes to winners of the department-level Innovative and Creative Group Convention.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, and Land and Survey Department director Abdullah Julaihi.