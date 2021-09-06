Shahelmey appointed Sabah Immunisation Programme Operation’s director

KOTA KINABALU: Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya has been appointed as the Sabah Immunisation Programme Operation’s director.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the appointment is to speed up the planning and implementation of vaccination process in Sabah.

“His role is to aid the Sabah Health Department in planning and implementing Sabah’s immunisation programmes and to ensure the population percentage target to be fully vaccinated in Sabah is reached,” said Masidi in his daily Covid-19 statement on Monday.

He added that Shahelmey will also be monitoring and will be coordinating with the Health Ministry to address sudden needs and facilities of hospitals in Sabah.

Masidi also informed that two new clusters were detected in Sabah – the Sawit Simpagn Batu 38 (Nabawan) cluster and Bawah Bayu (Tuaran) cluster.

“The Sawit Simpang Batu 38 is a work place cluster which was detected following a targeted screening at the workplace involving workers of an oil palm plantation at Mile 38, Nabawan. The index case is a 55-year-old who was reported Covid-19 positive on August 29 after suffering from fever, cough, and joint pain since August 27.

“A total of 309 workers, family members and casual contacts underwent screening, and detected 87 positive cases including 16 new cases today,” he said.

A total of 222 individuals were found with negative first sample.

The Bawah Bayu cluster in Tuaran is also a workplace cluster with the index case, a man in his 50’s and works in the delivery section of a private pathology laboratory in Luyang.