Shopping mall in Kuching listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Sept 6): A shopping mall here has been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update said that the shopping mall is The Spring Shopping Mall, which brings the total number of premises in Sarawak listed in the system to 310.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities and if no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.