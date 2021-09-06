Six longhouses, plantation site in Sarawak have EMCO extended

KUCHING (Sept 6): Six longhouses in Sri Aman and Lubok Antu as well as a plantation site in Simunjan will have their Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) extended, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said that the EMCO at the six longhouses will be extended until Sept 12.

They are Rh Julai, Kampung Entawa Wong Padong; Rh Majeng, Kampung Po Ai; Rh Berayan, Kampung Panggil; Rh Sumping, Kampung Ran; Rh Ayai, Kampung Putat in Sri Aman; and Rh Sambun Kampung Ng Kesit in Lubok Antu.

“The EMCO for TH Sungai Rasau Plantation in Simunjan will continue until Sept 13,” said the committee.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at 13 other localities in Meradong, Julau, Saratok, Betong, Simunjan, Tatau, Bintulu and Samarahan will be lifted today.

They are Rh Tang Telok Batu, Bintangor in Meradong; Rh Banyoi, Ulu Sengaih in Julau; Rh Rengan, Selambong Krian in Saratok; Rh Seli, Nanga Teru Baroh, Debak and Rh Sia, Entawa Debak in Betong; and Rh Bayai, Melaban.

The rest are Kampung Ruan Surik in Simunjan, Tabau Plantation workers’ quarters and Layang Kusau’s residence, Sungai Mas, Kuala Tatau Coastal Road in Tatau.

The other localities that will have their EMCO lifted are Rh Dunggat Gani, Sungai Mas, Kuala Tatau Coastal Road and Rumah Sait anak Jaya, Mile 22 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau in Bintulu as well as Lorong 1-27, Taman Samarindahh and Lorong 28-32, Taman Samarindah and Taman Samarinda Baru in Samarahan.