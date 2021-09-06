Tanjung Manis district sole Covid-19 green zone in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 6): Tanjung Manis district remains the sole Covid-19 green zone in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The committee in its daily update today said that four districts remain yellow zones, namely Kabong, Daro, Telang Usan and Julau.

“Three orange zones remain, comprising of Matu, Lawas and Sebauh,” it said.

Kuching, along with 31 other districts, are categorised as red zones.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the police have issued 25 compounds in five districts, namely Kuching (15), Miri (4), Padawan (3), Saratok (2) and Sarikei (1).

It said eight compounds were issued to those who were in public places without valid reasons after the allowed time; six for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering their particulars before entering premises; four for visiting premises under the negative list; four for gathering and not observing social distancing; two for no inter-district travel permit; and one for not wearing face mask.

“The cumulative number of compounds that the police have issued is 10,567,” said the committee.

As for compounds issued by MOH, SDMC said there were seven for the day, including six individuals and one organisation.

Three of these compounds were recorded in Kuching and one each in Bau, Saratok, Dalat and Limbang.

The offences by individuals included activity that hampered social distancing (1), refusal to undergo quarantine under Section 15 (1), refusal to undergo quarantine under Section 14 (1), refusal to comply with the instructions of the Authorised Officer (1), failure to check in at a premises (1), and other offences (1).

The compound to the organisation was for failing to observe employees’ attendance capacity.