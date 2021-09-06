Those with BPR appeals pending to receive BKC after appeal outcome

BERA (Sept 6): Those with Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) appeals pending need not be unduly worried as they will still receive the Bantuan Khas Covid-19 (BKC) aid once the outcome of their appeals is known at the end of this month.

Deputy Finance Minister Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the government has been listening to concerns over news that BKC eligibility for the B40 group was based on BPR data approval, especially since some still had their (BPR) appeals pending.

“If their appeal goes through, then they are also eligible for BKC. If they are not eligible, then we will cross-check with taxation data, and if they meet the M40 criteria, then they, too, will be eligible for BKC.

“The government will do its utmost to ensure those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic will be assisted through various methods, subject to required conditions,” he told reporters after checking on the BKC payment implementation at a bank in Triang here.

Mohd Shahar acknowledged that the pandemic had resulted in a situation in which some in the T20 category have found themselves in the M40 bracket, which made them eligible for government aid as well if they meet requirements.

In this regard, he said the ministry always implements the check and balance process to ensure those eligible are not left out, after taking into account that the aid is targeted and phased.

With a total allocation of RM3.1 billion, the BKC Phase 1 payments will be disbursed beginning today.

In addition, Mohd Shahar urged BPR recipients to check their bank accounts as many were unaware that they could be eligible for BKC payments as well despite not applying for aid.

On Sept 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Phase 1 of the BKC is expected to benefit 10 million eligible B40 and M40 recipients, comprising 4.4 million households, senior citizens (1.1 million) and singles (4.5 million).

Mohd Shahar also said the BKC payment was initially scheduled for August, but the delay was due to changes in the government administration before Ismail Sabri ordered payments to be expedited as soon as the new Cabinet was sworn in.

In total, the government has provided an allocation of RM17.1 billion this year for the implementation of Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0, BPR, Additional BPR, BKC and Income Loss Aid (BKP). – Bernama