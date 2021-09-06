Three shops advised to sell self-test kits at controlled price

KOTA KINABALU: Three premises selling Covid-19 self-test kits failed to reduce the price of the item after the government announced a ceiling price for it.

State Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s office director Georgie Abas said the three were among 35 premises in the state inspected by its enforcement team.

The inspections were conducted to monitor the implementation of the Covid-19 self-test kit price control in Sabah since it came into effect on Sept 5, he said, adding that the inspections involved 29 retailers and six wholesalers.

Those found to have failed to reduce the price of the self-test kit were advised to lower the price to the ceiling price of RM19.90 per unit, he said.

Abas in a statement on Monday said the government through the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had given retailers of the self-test kit seven days from Sept 5 to adjust the price of the item.

“After the one-week grace period, those found to have failed to do so will face the consequences of their action. Sellers who fail to reduce prices as stipulated by the government will be subject to action under Section 11 of Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 which if convicted can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned not more than three years, or both, or compounded up to RM50,000.

“Actions and penalties can also be imposed on the company, namely a fine of up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000. Therefore, all traders are required to comply with the price controls that have been set to ensure that the kit can be purchased at affordable prices by consumers in an effort to monitor the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

He added that the ministry welcomed the cooperation of consumers to channel any information on business misconduct or complaints through the nine complaint channels provided.