Ting to discuss with SDMC over parents’ feedback on school reopening

MIRI (Sept 6): State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting has pledged that he would reach out to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to discuss about the objection by many parents here against the reopening of schools next month, in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases and also the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus.

He said he had received feedback from parents regarding their concern about the safety of their children, who should be returning to school this early October, as announced by the Ministry of Education

“It is understandable that parents are worried because those below the age of 18 years old have yet to be vaccinated, but the good news is that we have received confirmation from Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that vaccination for teenagers under 18 should begin with Sarawak next week – we have sufficient supply of vaccines for this.

“As for the matter of school reopening, this would further be reviewed and discussed by the SDMC,” he told reporters after distributing safety kits and food aid to single mothers here yesterday.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, said in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, he strongly advised all parents, guardians and caretakers against bringing children to crowded public places.

“Records has shown that it is possible that vaccinated people can still contract the virus.

“So, we must be practise extra caution.”

Meanwhile, the distribution of the safety kits and food aid was done by members of Miri City Women Caring Association via drive-thru method.

The joint collaboration between the association and Excel Max Warehouse, also included the giveaway of mooncakes, ahead of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 21 this year.

Later, Ting distributed 300 sets of safety kit comprising face masks and hand sanitisers to the residents of Ocean Park housing area.