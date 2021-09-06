Transparency International Malaysia supports Rais’ suggestion to place MACC under Parliament’s purview

KUCHING (Sept 6): Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) supports Dewan Negara President and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) Special Committee chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s suggestion to place MACC under the purview of Parliament.

“This move will definitely put the MACC in a strong position to perform its task independently, without fear or favour and without any interference from the power and influence of the executive,” said TI-M in a statement today.

TI-M said it was also recently reported that MACC was preparing a proposal to place the graft body under the control of Parliament.

Its president Muhammad Mohan said this development was most welcome as this was part of institutional reforms that the corruption watchdog itself had been advocating in the past.

“Such reforms logically should also provide for the appointment of the Chief Commissioner to be the prerogative of Parliament after getting recommendations from a Parliamentary Select Committee on qualified candidates.

“This is in contrast to Section 5 of the current MACC Act 2009 which states that the Chief Commissioner is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister,” he said.

According to TI-M, the current situation is where the problem lies as the independence of the MACC can be compromised if the Chief Commissioner’s job is at the mercy of the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the tenure of the office of the Chief Commissioner should be fixed and he or she should not be removed even if there is a change of government.

“Also, like for judges any removal during the tenure of the Chief Commissioner should only be on specified grounds and presided by a Special Tribunal.

“Obviously, the above institutional reform needs various amendments to be made to the Federal Constitution but given that the evil of corruption still plagues our beloved nation, TI-M together with many others feel it is necessary to elevate the MACC to be a Commission not under an Act but rather, a Commission under our supreme law, the Federal Constitution, and answerable to our Parliament and not to the vicissitudes of the Executive,” pointed out the statement.

As such, TI-M called on everyone to support this move and make this happen as soon as possible given that time is running out in the fight to rid the country of corruption.