Two killed in horrific crash that saw car split in two in Permyjaya

MIRI (Sept 6): An offshore worker and his woman passenger were killed in a horrific single-vehicle accident that saw the car splitting into two at Jalan Kuala Baram bypass near the Shell station in Permyjaya here last night.

Both the driver, identified as Mika Barnbas Small, 45, and the woman, who has yet to be identified, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died on the spot due to seriousness of their injuries in the accident around 10.10pm.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed the incident saying the police were still trying to identify the woman as of the time of writing.

“The car was heading towards Miri City from Permyjaya, and upon arriving at KM12 Kuala Baram Bypass, near the Shell station Permyjaya, the driver had lost control of the vehicle and it skidded to the left side of the road before it crashed into a tree,” said Hakemal.

The impact of the crash caused the car to split into two.

Hakemal said the initial investigation revealed that the driver was speeding when he somehow lost control of the car.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.