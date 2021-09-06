Undi18: Bersih Sarawak hails court’s ruling as ‘big win’ for 18-20 age group

KUCHING (Sept 6): Electoral reform advocate Bersih Sarawak has hailed the Kuching High Court’s ruling ordering the federal government to implement the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 (Undi18) by this Dec 31, as ‘a big win’ for citizens in this age category.

Bersih Sarawak chairwoman Ann Teo acknowledged that in its ruling announced last Friday, the Kuching High Court had ordered for the quashing of the government’s decision to delay the implementation of Undi18 to next year, and also for Section 3 of the Constitutional (Amendment) Act 2019 to be brought into effect by this Dec 31.

“That decision is a big win for the 18-year-olds in Malaysia, including Sarawak. They get the right to vote and choose their representatives and also the government.

“Those aged 18 and above are the ones profoundly affected by government policies, such as those regarding the education system, employment and even family life,” she told The Borneo Post here.

Teo also said the implementation of Undi18 would augur well for nation’s democracy.

“It would allow the young people to participate in decision-making of policies affecting their future, especially in this time of Covid-19 pandemic and in view of possible future crisis.”

She pointed out studies that had shown youths being greatly affected by Covid-19 and thus, they should have a say in the elections.

Moreover, Teo offered her congratulation to the five brave young Sarawakians, the Undi Sarawak movement and the legal team, ‘Lawyer Kamek4Change’ for making this possible.

“We hope the Election Commission (SPR) and the Prime Minister would do the smart thing and not appeal against the (Kuching High Court’s) decision; instead, they would work towards implementing the automatic voter’s registration and Undi18 before 2021 is out, as ordered by the honourable court.”