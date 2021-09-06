Zimbabwean student jailed one day, fined RM3,000 in Miri for violating home quarantine order

MIRI (Sept 6): A 32-year-old Zimbabwean student who violated the home quarantine order was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM3,000 in default two weeks imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on Farai Ngonidzashe Madziyire of Jalan Jati 2C Senadin here after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which carries a jail term not exceeding two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had driven a car to a university here to fetch his friend. Upon arriving at the entrance gate, he was stopped by a security guard where he was found to be wearing a white-coloured wristband.

When queried, the accused admitted to have been under home quarantine. He was later ordered to go back to his house.

He committed the offence on May 7, 2021 at around 11.40am at the university’s security guard post.