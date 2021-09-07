20 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 7): Twenty more localities in 10 districts in Sarawak have been put under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, as new cases in the state remained above the 3,000 mark.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s update on the pandemic said four localities in Belaga were to undergo EMCO for two weeks.

It said Uma Bakah (Blocks A, D, E, F, G, H, L, N, P, S, T, U and private housings) at Sungai Asap have been placed under EMCO since Sept 4 until 17, while Uma Kulit (Block C) started its EMCO yesterday until Sept 18.

The EMCO for Uma Kulit (Block N) and Uma Badeng Sg Koyan (Blocks A and F) started today until Sept 19, together with the EMCO for Jade Garden & Joy Park along with Everwind workers’ quarters in Bintulu.

SDMC said eight localities will be placed under EMCO from tomorrow until Sept 20.

They are Rh Puin, Sg Kerubong Selalang in Sarikei; Rh Embuas, Nanga Jengin and Rh Entirong, Nanga Tutong at Batang Ai Scheme, Rh Meritian, Merindun, and Rh Dancon, Bua at Engkilili in Lubok Antu; Rh Sujang, Setubu in Pakan; Rh Dina, Ulu Lassi in Julau; and Sumark Trading Camp, Sg Sian, Bintangor in Meradong.

In Betong, the committee said Rh Jonathan at Semumok Atas, Rh Stephen Lambor at Jerai, Debak, and Rh Bayai at Melaban will be undergoing the EMCO from September 8 to 21 while Rh Daniel, Tingkat Atas, Roban in Kabong; Rh. Antas, Itop Asal, Awik and Rh Beti, Ulu Awik in Saratok will be under EMCO from Sept 8 to 22.

Meanwhile, six other localities in three districts had their EMCO extended, namely Uma Lesong (Blocks A, E and F) at Sungai Asap, Belaga from Sept 6 to 12; Rh Machau, Nanga Kumpang at Engkelili (Sept 7 to 14), Rh Tunai, Nanga Bengap at Batang Ai (Sept 8 to 16), and Rh Jamit at Pudai in Lubok Antu (Sept 8 to 21); Rh Angos and Rh Hilary at Kampung Nyelam in Sri Aman (Sept 8 to 21).

SDMC also announced the end of EMCO for nine localities today, while seven other will have their EMCO lifted tomorrow.

The EMCOs for Kampung Keniong Lama in Simunjan; Rh Majeng, Kampung Po Ai in Sri Aman; Kampung Rayu Iban in Lundu; the rented room above Chicwan, Medan Jaya in Bintulu; Sebungan SOP Plantation in Sebauh; Rh Ulen anak Segaya, Nanga Tekalit in Tatau; and Kampung Sungai Duuh, Kampung Kakeng, and Kampung Bunga in Serian were lifted today while Kampung Tanah Mawang, Kampung Tanah Mawang A, Kampung Tanah Mawang B, Kampung Tanah Ensenbang Plaie A, Kampung Tanah Ensenbang Plaie B and Kampung Plaman Bantang in Serian along with the Camp Tower 157 & 158 or Base Camp (West Borneo Construction Sdn Bhd / Euromatec Sdn Bhd) at Jalan Hulu Engkamop in Pakan will end tomorrow.