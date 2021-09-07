96,400 Sarawak teens aged 16-17 to receive Covid jabs starting tomorrow – Health director

KUCHING (Sept 7): Some 96,400 Sarawakians aged between 16 and 17 years will be getting their Covid-19 vaccine jabs starting tomorrow (Sept 8), said State Health Department director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

“The recipients would not be notified of the date, time and place of vaccination via MySejahtera but through another system,” he told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp today, but did not elaborate further.

It is understood that some secondary school students have been informed of the details of their immunisation plan by their respective schools.

The 96,400 teens are among the estimated 240,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak who will receive their jabs under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sr Dr Sim Kui Hian in a Facebook post earlier said those aged between 12 and 17 years comprise 10 per cent of the state’s population.

He said in line with evolving studies on the herd immunity threshold that takes into account evolving Covid-19 variants, Sarawak should vaccinate as many of the state’s population as possible.