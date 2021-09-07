About 90 pct of Indonesian employees in S’wak already vaccinated – Consul General

SIBU (Sept 7): About 90 per cent of Indonesian employees in the state have received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs to date.

According to Indonesia’s Consul General in Kuching, Yonny Tri Prayitno, these employees are working in plantations, construction sites and factories.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we met with their employers and they reported to us that all of their Indonesian employees have received their vaccines from the Ministry of Health.

“Almost all Indonesian workers in Sarawak have been vaccinated except for those working outside the plantation, construction and manufacturing sectors.

“Those working in local shops are beyond our control because their employers never report to us,” he told reporters when met after a courtesy call on Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit at Sibu police headquarters here yesterday.

Yonny was accompanied by Indonesia’s Consul General (KJRI) in Kuching police liaison officer Superintendent Gentur Wicaksono and Indonesian army liaison officer Lieutenant Colonel Soekaryoso Helmy.

He expressed optimism that 100 per cent vaccination rate can be achieved among all Indonesian employees in Sarawak soon, including those working in remote localities.

Earlier, he said about 140,000 Indonesians were working in Sarawak before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From the total, 47,000 had returned to their home country in 2020 due to the effect of the pandemic. The figure for this year is 28,000.

“Our government understands that their return to Indonesia has caused local companies to face labour shortages of between 40 and 50 per cent.

“At the same time we are also in the midst of discussion with the state government on new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for employment of Indonesian workers during this pandemic time,” he said.

On his courtesy call on Stanley, Yonny said it was to seek cooperation from the police to help educate Indonesians in Sibu on SOPs and regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We need the help of the enforcement authority to explain about Covid-19 so that they (Indonesian workers) understand the effect of the pandemic and thus make them obey the SOPs.

“That way, they will understand where the red zones are and where they are required to obtain a police permit to travel,” he said and added the visit was also to strengthen the ties between Indonesia and Sarawak police.