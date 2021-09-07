After cringing at atrocious deliveries of speeches in English, Masing suggests Malaysian politicians hire interpreters

KUCHING (Sept 8): Malaysian politicians who do not speak English fluently should consider hiring an interpreter when addressing an English-speaking audience, suggested Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

In a statement today, Masing said there is nothing for such politicians to be embarrassed about as the ministers and heads of state of other countries speak in their own mother tongue when addressing foreign delegates.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said he cringed when watching the atrocious delivery of speeches in English by certain politicians.

“Fluency in English is not a benchmark of intelligence. The sooner Malaysian politicians understand this, the better it is for them.

“The atrocious delivery of their speeches in English, if they were not an edited version to embarrass them, made me cringe on my chair,” he said.

Masing cited an experience a few years ago, during a working visit to Italy where he and members of the Malaysian delegation were briefed by an Italian minister.

“He briefed us in Italian but was interpreted in perfect English. I was surprised. Prior to meeting with this minister, I had read his resume. He obtained his engineering degree in London. Hence, he can speak in perfect English.

“Why had he spoken in Italian to brief us who understand English? It was deliberately done for certain purposes. First, he was telling us that he was proud of his mother tongue – thus nationalism at play, and secondly, by using an interpreter, it gave him time to think of answers to our questions should we ask. It was a smart ploy to give him time,” said Masing.

As such, he said Malaysian politicians should use this method when addressing an English-speaking audience.

“Heads of state like (Emmanuel) Macron of France, (Vladimir) Putin of Russia, President Xi (Jinping) of China, always deliver their speeches in their mother tongue.

“I am sure they speak and read English too,” he added.

Masing’s statement came after several videos went viral on social media of Malaysian ministers delivering speeches in English with poor pronunciation.