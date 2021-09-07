Tuesday, September 7
Almost 69 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated – JKJAV

A nurse administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7):  A total of  68.8 per cent of the adult population in the country, or 16,107,712  individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter today also showed that a total of  313,751 doses of the vaccines were dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK)  yesterday, with 132, 640 doses to the first dose recipients and 181,111 doses as second dose.

This brings to a total of 20,677,827 individuals, or 88.3 per cent of the country’s adult population having received at least one dose of the vaccine until last Monday, it said.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama

