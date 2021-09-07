Centre Point not excluded by skybridge

KOTA KINABALU: The air-conditioned skybridge equipped with escalators, an OKU elevator and 20 kiosks has been completed in accordance with the original plan, connecting Asia City, Api-Api Commercial Centre, Warisan Square and Oceanus Mall.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice president Gee Tien Siong said the design of the skybridge did not exclude Centre Point Sabah but the shopping mall is responsible for the construction of its connection with the skybridge, which is expected to be done after the Movement Control Order (MCO).

At present, fences have been set up at this junction to ensure the safety of users.

Gee disclosed there are some malefactors spreading malicious rumours to discredit this hard-won facility, just because there is still no staircase built at the junction.

“The journey to the completion of this skybridge has endured many twists and turns. Even during the government when Kota Kinabalu MP, the Federal Minister of Finance, the Sabah Chief Minister, Api-Api ADUN cum Deputy Chief Minister were all from the same coalition failed to deliver the skybridge for public use.

“The day after Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman, was sworn in as the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, SAPP President, together with Datuk Philip Yong, former MP, Gee Tien Siong, the party’s vice president and other concerned residents went to meet with the then Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman to seek solution which then supported and approved by the CM and the GRS cabinet,” he said in a statement Monday.

Gee hopes for malicious rumours spread by sour grapes cyber troopers to stop.